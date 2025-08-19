Study at college? TikTok now helps you connect with classmates

TikTok has launched a new feature, Campus Verification, aimed at helping college students connect with their classmates. The innovative tool allows users to add their college campus to their profile, and browse through a list of other students from the same institution. The move is reminiscent of Facebook 's early days when it was exclusively for Harvard University students.

User guide How to add your school to your profile To use the new feature, users have to go to their profile and click on the "Add school" button. They then enter their college name and select their graduation year. To confirm their enrollment at the entered school, they have to provide their academic email address. Once this process is finished, the college name and graduation year will appear on their profile.

Feature functionality Connecting with classmates After setting up the Campus Verification feature, users can explore their school's page and filter by graduation year to see all users who have added that school to their profile. The list of users can also be sorted to show the most followed ones first. This way, students can easily find and connect with their peers on the platform.

Extensive reach Partnership with UNiDAYS The Campus Verification feature is available at more than 6,000 universities. This wide coverage is made possible by TikTok's partnership with UNiDAYS, a student verification platform that confirms student status. The social media giant hopes this feature will make its platform a hub for real-world connections and a sense of belonging on campus.