How AI will help UP government with social welfare schemes

The Uttar Pradesh government has announced plans to leverage artificial intelligence (AI) in its social welfare schemes. The move is aimed at making these programs more efficient, transparent, and free from irregularities. The Social Welfare Department will be at the forefront of this technological shift, focusing on key initiatives like old-age pensions, family benefits, scholarships, and mass marriages.

Efficiency boost AI-based monitoring system The use of AI is expected to ensure timely delivery of benefits to the right beneficiaries. It will also make administrative processes faster, paperless, and more accountable. To this end, the department is considering an AI-based monitoring system as a way to eliminate any possibility of irregularities in these welfare schemes.

Accuracy assurance Ensuring accuracy and preventing malpractices AI will play a major role in ensuring accuracy in data verification, beneficiary identification, and scheme implementation. This will help curb malpractices and ensure timely delivery of benefits to genuine beneficiaries. The department has already strengthened online monitoring for schemes such as the Scholarship Scheme, National Family Benefit Scheme, and Old Age Pension to promote transparency and ease.

Fraud prevention Data analytics for genuine beneficiaries The integration of AI in these schemes will further enhance accuracy, prevent fraudulent applications, and ensure swift delivery of benefits. Through data analytics, only the genuine beneficiaries will be able to access the schemes. An AI-driven verification process will speed up application processing and instantly flag any fraudulent submissions.