Adobe Acrobat now offers you collaborative workspaces, AI assistants
What's the story
Adobe has unveiled its latest innovation, the Acrobat Studio, a game-changing platform that integrates the PDF app with Adobe Express and AI assistants. The new platform allows users to upload as many as 100 documents and merge their content into a single workspace. The goal is to evolve Acrobat from just a PDF reader/editor to a comprehensive productivity tool supporting various file types like web pages and Microsoft 365 files.
Enhanced collaboration
AI assistants can generate ideas, citations
Acrobat Studio introduces "PDF Spaces," collaborative work environments where users can view and sign project agreements, consolidate research notes, and create visual assets using built-in Express tools. The platform also offers customizable AI agents that build on previous AI features from Adobe's standard Acrobat software. These assistants provide insights, recommendations, and notes to users or teams working within these PDF Spaces.
Capabilities
Available as standalone subscription product
The AI assistants in Acrobat Studio can generate ideas and citations from the collated data, making it a powerful tool for individual users and teams. The platform is offered globally in English with unlimited access to PDF Spaces, AI Assistants, and Adobe Express Premium. It comes as a standalone subscription product that can replace Adobe's Acrobat Standard and Acrobat Pro plans.