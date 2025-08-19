Acrobat Studio supports 100 document uploads

Adobe Acrobat now offers you collaborative workspaces, AI assistants

By Dwaipayan Roy
Aug 19, 2025

Adobe has unveiled its latest innovation, the Acrobat Studio, a game-changing platform that integrates the PDF app with Adobe Express and AI assistants. The new platform allows users to upload as many as 100 documents and merge their content into a single workspace. The goal is to evolve Acrobat from just a PDF reader/editor to a comprehensive productivity tool supporting various file types like web pages and Microsoft 365 files.