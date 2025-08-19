Samsung Galaxy S25 series gets One UI 8 beta 5
Samsung just dropped the fifth beta of One UI 8 (based on Android 16) for the Galaxy S25, S25+, and S25 Ultra.
At about 1.78GB, this update is all about fixing bugs and making your phone smoother before the official launch in September 2025.
This beta fixes several annoying issues
This beta tackles annoying issues like hotspot glitches, a chunky lock screen clock, and S Pen Air Command not working right.
It also sorts out overlapping panels in Quick Settings/Notifications, gets rid of that weird purple tint in moon photos at 100x zoom, fixes Do Not Disturb randomly resetting, and brings back missing Now Brief content.
One UI 8 brings a host of new features
One UI 8 adds wider app support to the Now Bar, introduces a handy new 90:10 split-screen mode, and refreshes the Reminders app.
The beta started rolling out back in May and has been getting better with each update.
Right now, Beta 5 is live in India, the UK, Germany, and the US.