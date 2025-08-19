Samsung Galaxy S25 series gets One UI 8 beta 5

This beta tackles annoying issues like hotspot glitches, a chunky lock screen clock, and S Pen Air Command not working right. It also sorts out overlapping panels in Quick Settings/Notifications, gets rid of that weird purple tint in moon photos at 100x zoom, fixes Do Not Disturb randomly resetting, and brings back missing Now Brief content.

One UI 8 brings a host of new features

One UI 8 adds wider app support to the Now Bar, introduces a handy new 90:10 split-screen mode, and refreshes the Reminders app.

The beta started rolling out back in May and has been getting better with each update.

Right now, Beta 5 is live in India, the UK, Germany, and the US.