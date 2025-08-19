Spotify's new Mix feature lets you transition between songs
Spotify just dropped a fresh feature called Mix for Premium users, making it super easy to add smooth transitions between songs in your playlists.
With options like fade, blend, and rise, you can give your playlists a pro-DJ vibe—no experience needed.
Mix lives right in the playlist toolbar. It uses waveforms and beat data to help tracks flow into each other naturally.
You can tweak volume, EQ, and effects at every transition point, plus see key info like BPM to make sure everything sounds just right.
You can co-edit and share mixed playlists
You're not limited to solo mixing—Premium users can co-edit and share mixed playlists.
Want to add some personality? Throw on stickers, labels, or custom cover art.
The feature is available globally (except APAC) if you've got the latest iOS update; Spotify says genres like house or techno work best for mixing.
AutoMix tool is coming to handle DJ-style transitions for you
Mix fits into Spotify's ongoing effort to make listening more personal—with features like AI DJ chat and the ability to change Discover Weekly's genre already available.
There's even an AutoMix tool currently in developer beta that promises to handle DJ-style transitions for you.