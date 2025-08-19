Spotify's new Mix feature lets you transition between songs

Spotify just dropped a fresh feature called Mix for Premium users, making it super easy to add smooth transitions between songs in your playlists. With options like fade, blend, and rise, you can give your playlists a pro-DJ vibe—no experience needed.

You can tweak volume, EQ, and effects at every transition point, plus see key info like BPM to make sure everything sounds just right.

You can co-edit and share mixed playlists You're not limited to solo mixing—Premium users can co-edit and share mixed playlists.

Want to add some personality? Throw on stickers, labels, or custom cover art.

The feature is available globally (except APAC) if you've got the latest iOS update; Spotify says genres like house or techno work best for mixing.