Watching a supernova within hours of explosion now possible

A team of astronomers from the Institute of Space Sciences (ICE-CSIC) in Barcelona has developed a new method to obtain the earliest possible spectra of supernovae, ideally within 24-48 hours after their "first light." The study, led by Lluis Galbany, was published in the Journal of Cosmology and Astroparticle Physics.

Stellar evolution What are thermonuclear and core-collapse supernovae? Supernovae are massive explosions marking the end of a star's life cycle. They are classified into two main types based on the mass of the progenitor star. Thermonuclear supernovae involve stars with an initial mass of up to eight solar masses, while core-collapse supernovae involve more massive stars that go through nuclear fusion in their cores, until they can no longer produce energy through fusion.

Observation significance Why is early observation important? The first few hours and days after a supernova explosion hold vital clues about the progenitor system. These details help differentiate between different explosion models, estimate key parameters, and study the local environment. Galbany emphasizes that "the sooner we see them, the better." However, obtaining such early data has been challenging as most supernovae were discovered days or weeks after their explosions.

Survey revolution Changing the game Modern wide-field, high-cadence surveys are changing the way supernovae are discovered. These surveys cover large areas of the sky and revisit them frequently, allowing for discoveries within hours or days. However, protocols and criteria are still needed to fully exploit these surveys. Galbany's team tested such rules using observations from the Gran Telescopio de Canarias (GTC) and reported on 10 supernovae, half thermonuclear and half core-collapse, most observed within six days of their estimated explosion time.

Detection strategy How does the detection protocol work? The detection protocol starts with a quick search for candidates based on two criteria: the light signal must have been absent in the previous night's pictures and the new source must lie within a galaxy. If both conditions are met, the team triggers OSIRIS on GTC to obtain a spectrum. This helps determine if the star contained hydrogen, indicating whether it's a core-collapse supernova.