Spotify: You can now add your own transitions to playlists 

Spotify is rolling out a new feature that gives its users the ability to create more personalized and professional playlists. The feature, called 'custom transitions,' allows subscribers to add transitions between tracks in a playlist automatically or manually. You can choose from preset options like fade, rise, or blend for this purpose. This new addition comes as part of Spotify's effort to enhance user control over their listening experience.

User guide How to use the custom transitions feature To use this new feature, all you need to do is open any playlist and select "Mix" from the toolbar. As you customize the track with different transition styles, you can also adjust settings like volume, EQ, and effects. You can even use waveform and beat data to determine where exactly in each track you'd like the transition to start.

Enhanced experience New feature shows key and BPM for each track Spotify's new feature is aimed at playlist experts and music lovers who have created nine billion playlists on the platform. The company says it will automatically show key and beats per minute for each track, making it easier for novice audio mixers to get started.

Market strategy Custom transitions take on Apple Music's AutoMix The custom transitions feature also gives Spotify an edge over Apple Music's upcoming AutoMix feature. The latter is already live in the iOS 26 developer beta and promises to let users mix "like a DJ." Premium subscribers with access to the transitions feature can save and share their playlists on social media or invite other subscribers to collaborate on a mixed playlist.

Versatility Mixing works best with house and techno tracks The custom transitions feature can be toggled on and off at any time by pressing the "mix" option. This way, you can revert your playlist back to its original form whenever required. The firm recommends that mixing works best with music that's already been produced for seamless transitions, like house and techno tracks.