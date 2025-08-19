Spotify: You can now add your own transitions to playlists
What's the story
Spotify is rolling out a new feature that gives its users the ability to create more personalized and professional playlists. The feature, called 'custom transitions,' allows subscribers to add transitions between tracks in a playlist automatically or manually. You can choose from preset options like fade, rise, or blend for this purpose. This new addition comes as part of Spotify's effort to enhance user control over their listening experience.
User guide
How to use the custom transitions feature
To use this new feature, all you need to do is open any playlist and select "Mix" from the toolbar. As you customize the track with different transition styles, you can also adjust settings like volume, EQ, and effects. You can even use waveform and beat data to determine where exactly in each track you'd like the transition to start.
Enhanced experience
New feature shows key and BPM for each track
Spotify's new feature is aimed at playlist experts and music lovers who have created nine billion playlists on the platform. The company says it will automatically show key and beats per minute for each track, making it easier for novice audio mixers to get started.
Market strategy
Custom transitions take on Apple Music's AutoMix
The custom transitions feature also gives Spotify an edge over Apple Music's upcoming AutoMix feature. The latter is already live in the iOS 26 developer beta and promises to let users mix "like a DJ." Premium subscribers with access to the transitions feature can save and share their playlists on social media or invite other subscribers to collaborate on a mixed playlist.
Versatility
Mixing works best with house and techno tracks
The custom transitions feature can be toggled on and off at any time by pressing the "mix" option. This way, you can revert your playlist back to its original form whenever required. The firm recommends that mixing works best with music that's already been produced for seamless transitions, like house and techno tracks.
Feature rollout
Custom transitions available for premium users
Along with the mixing capabilities, Spotify also lets you customize your mixes with your own cover art, stickers, and labels made just for the mixed playlists. The custom transitions in playlists are available starting today for most eligible Premium users worldwide. However, some markets in the APAC region will have to wait for this addition. The feature is being rolled out gradually to users who have updated their iOS app.