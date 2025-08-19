'Bad Advice': Musk's alleged baby mama launches a podcast
What's the story
Ashley St. Clair, the alleged mother of Elon Musk's 13th child, has launched a new podcast titled "Bad Advice." The conservative influencer shared the first episode on Musk's platform X. In the episode, she humorously described her decision to start a podcast as a result of "career suicide" and "questionable life choices."
Relationship
St. Clair's relationship with Musk
St. Clair, 26, revealed her relationship with Musk started in May 2023 after he slid into her DMs with a meme. She met him at X HQ while working for a conservative satire site. The romance blossomed from there, and eventually led to a pregnancy that Musk allegedly wanted to keep secret "for everyone's safety."
Isolation
Claims about her pregnancy
St. Clair claimed she was told to keep her pregnancy a secret forever, spending the entire time alone even though Musk allegedly provided her with an extravagant apartment and a strong security detail. She said, "I was completely isolated during my pregnancy. Every part of my career and everything I used to do I couldn't do anymore."
Background
Podcast is sponsored by Polymarket
St. Clair's podcast is sponsored by Polymarket, a trade company that gave her $10,000 for the episode. She revealed that she was getting "evicted" from her apartment in New York's Financial District, which she had rented with help from Musk. The rent for such an apartment can be as high as $40,000 for a two-bedroom unit according to StreetEasy.
Podcast topics
Dig at ex-DOGE member
In her podcast, St. Clair took a dig at Edward Coristine, a former Department of Government Efficiency member who was attacked while preventing a carjacking in Washington DC. She compared the injuries Coristine suffered to those she got after telling her toddler he couldn't watch "Paw Patrol." She also criticized the Donald Trump administration's federal crime crackdown in DC, sarcastically questioning if losing a street fight warranted receiving the Presidential Medal of Freedom.
Social issues
Comments on TikToker Kendra Hilty's viral videos
St. Clair also commented on TikToker Kendra Hilty's viral videos about loving her psychiatrist, an AI chatbot named "Henry." She joked that Hilty was lucky to have found love with a computer, adding that Henry wouldn't sue her for custody over their kids. The episode ended with St. Clair talking about California's homeless crisis under Democratic Governor Gavin Newsom, whom she called "hot" and likened to Patrick Bateman from American Psycho.