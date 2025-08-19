Next Article
TikTok's new campus verification feature connects you with classmates
TikTok just dropped a new Campus Verification feature, making it easier for college students to find and connect with classmates on the app.
By adding your school details to your profile, you can spot fellow students and build real-life campus connections—kind of like how Facebook started out back in the day.
How to get started
Getting set up is simple: head to your TikTok profile, tap "Add school," enter your college name and graduation year, then verify with your student email.
Once you're in, you can browse classmates by graduation year or sort by most-followed users.
The feature covers over 6,000 universities thanks to a partnership with UNiDAYS—and if sharing isn't your thing, joining is totally optional.