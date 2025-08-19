Next Article
Google Translate gets Gemini AI for better translations
Google Translate just leveled up with a new Advanced mode powered by Gemini, now rolling out in the latest app update.
You can pick between 'Fast' for quick results or try the AI-powered 'Advanced' option for more accurate translations.
For now, Gemini works with English-Spanish and English-French—handy if you're chatting or studying in those languages.
New interface makes translating on the go easier
The app also got a fresh interface: voice input is smaller and moved to the right, while microphone, handwriting, and paste buttons are grouped at the bottom for easier one-handed use.
These tweaks make translating on the go feel smoother and more user-friendly than ever.