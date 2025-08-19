Google Translate gets Gemini AI for better translations Technology Aug 19, 2025

Google Translate just leveled up with a new Advanced mode powered by Gemini, now rolling out in the latest app update.

You can pick between 'Fast' for quick results or try the AI-powered 'Advanced' option for more accurate translations.

For now, Gemini works with English-Spanish and English-French—handy if you're chatting or studying in those languages.