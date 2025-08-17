'Careful with choice of heroines...': Madhavan on age-appropriate casting

R Madhavan , who recently appeared in Aap Jaisa Koi, has opened up about his insecurities regarding age and how it affects his choice of co-stars. The film explores the theme of age-related insecurities faced by men, a topic that resonates with the 55-year-old actor. He confessed to experiencing similar feelings when he noticed that his children's friends began calling him "uncle."

Career impact On age-appropriate casting Madhavan told Hindustan Times, "When you are doing movies, you realize that you have to be careful in the choice of heroines because even though they still want to work with you, it looks like the actor is having fun on the pretext of the movie." "People feel ye picture ke bahaane aish kar raha hai. If that is the overwhelming feeling coming out of a movie, then wo character ke liye respect nahi rehta hai."

Age appropriateness His views on physical limitations with age Madhavan further emphasized the importance of age-appropriate casting. He said, "There is also the realization that my body strength is not such that I can do things like a 22-year-old." "It's essential for me to realize that age appropriateness and the kind of people I'm working with are aligned so that it doesn't look sleazy."

Relationship dynamics On equal relationships In Aap Jaisa Koi, Madhavan's character also explores the need for equality in a relationship. When asked about his views on this, he said, "The relationship that my mother and father shared, they were also equally and deeply in love with each other and that I think I share with my wife too."

Changing dynamics How the definition of equality is changing Madhavan elaborated on how the concept of equality in relationships is evolving. He said, "My parents were both working, but there was a hierarchy. In some departments, somebody had a bigger say, and in other departments, the other one had that." "That definition of equality is constantly changing over the period of time, and I think men are trying their best to catch up with it and understand because they have to break their conditioning."

Real-life example Example of changing societal norms Madhavan gave an example of how societal norms are changing. He said, "Sometimes opening a door or holding the door for a lady is considered offensive right now by some people." "In a patriarchal society, a man allowing his wife to work is considered to be a generous thing for the husband to do. He doesn't realize 'allowing' is the wrong word."