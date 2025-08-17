Himanshu Bhau gang claims responsibility for Elvish's house shooting: Reports

The infamous Himanshu Bhau gang has purportedly claimed responsibility for the recent shooting incident outside the Gurugram residence of YouTuber and Bigg Boss OTT winner Elvish Yadav . A social media post featuring a two-gun graphic and the text "BHAU GANG SINCE 2020" linked the attack to Yadav's alleged promotion of illegal betting apps, reported The Times of India. The post warned that those promoting such apps should be wary as "a call or a bullet could come at any time."

Post Post issued a warning to 'all such insects' Per India Today, the post said, "Greetings to all. Today, a shooting took place at ELVISH YADAV's house. It was carried out by NEERAJ FARIDPUR and BHAU RITOLIYA. Today we have made our presence known. He has destroyed a lot of homes by promoting illegal betting apps." "It is a warning to all such insects on social media, like Elvish Yadav. Whoever promotes these apps, be aware, a call or a bullet could come at any time. Stay alert."

Attack details No injuries reported in the incident The Gurugram Police confirmed that three masked men on motorcycles opened fire outside Yadav's home in Sector 57 around 5:30am on Sunday. Over two dozen rounds were reportedly fired, hitting the ground and the first floor of the house. However, Yadav was not present at home during the incident as he is currently out of Haryana. No injuries were reported from the attack.