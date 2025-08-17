Himanshu Bhau gang claims responsibility for Elvish's house shooting: Reports
What's the story
The infamous Himanshu Bhau gang has purportedly claimed responsibility for the recent shooting incident outside the Gurugram residence of YouTuber and Bigg Boss OTT winner Elvish Yadav. A social media post featuring a two-gun graphic and the text "BHAU GANG SINCE 2020" linked the attack to Yadav's alleged promotion of illegal betting apps, reported The Times of India. The post warned that those promoting such apps should be wary as "a call or a bullet could come at any time."
Post
Post issued a warning to 'all such insects'
Per India Today, the post said, "Greetings to all. Today, a shooting took place at ELVISH YADAV's house. It was carried out by NEERAJ FARIDPUR and BHAU RITOLIYA. Today we have made our presence known. He has destroyed a lot of homes by promoting illegal betting apps." "It is a warning to all such insects on social media, like Elvish Yadav. Whoever promotes these apps, be aware, a call or a bullet could come at any time. Stay alert."
Attack details
No injuries reported in the incident
The Gurugram Police confirmed that three masked men on motorcycles opened fire outside Yadav's home in Sector 57 around 5:30am on Sunday. Over two dozen rounds were reportedly fired, hitting the ground and the first floor of the house. However, Yadav was not present at home during the incident as he is currently out of Haryana. No injuries were reported from the attack.
Ongoing probe
FIR to be registered soon
Following the attack, a police team reached the spot to collect forensic evidence and scan CCTV footage from the area. A senior police officer stated that an FIR will be registered soon based on the family's complaint. Yadav's father, Ram Avtar Yadav, confirmed that three miscreants fired around 25-30 rounds at their residence. He added that their family was present at home during the incident, but no one was injured.