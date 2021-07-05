Two men arrested for stealing cars in Delhi

Two men arrested for stealing cars in Delhi and selling them in Kashmir

Two men have been arrested from Central Delhi in connection with stealing cars in the national capital and selling them in Kashmir, police said on Sunday. The accused have been identified as Showket Ahmad Malla (25), a resident of Baramulla district in Jammu and Kashmir, and Mohammad Juber (22), a resident of Shamli district in Uttar Pradesh. Here are more details.

Investigation

Their gang has been active since 2015

Their gang has sold more than 100 stolen vehicles in Kashmir since 2015, the police said in a statement. According to the police, they had received information regarding Malla and Juber. Malla used to take delivery of the stolen cars from Juber and one Rinku alias Noor Mohammad. They sold the stolen vehicles in Jammu and Kashmir.

Details

Four cars and a pistol were seized

On Saturday, the police got a tip-off and laid a trap in front of Aaram Bagh Colony near Kendriya Bhandar in Delhi's Paharganj. Around 7:00 pm, cops tried to stop a car, but its driver drove away. However, the police managed to arrest the vehicle occupants, a senior police officer said. Four cars and a pistol with live cartridges were seized from their possession.

Similar incident

Delhi Police arrested another gang few days ago

The Delhi Police recently arrested two people for stealing cars and selling them in Manipur. The gang consisted mainly of a PhD scholar and a former student of the Delhi University. The accused revealed that they, along with their companions from Manipur, used to rob luxury cars and expensive motorcycles and later drive the stolen vehicles to Imphal. They reportedly stole about 300 vehicles.