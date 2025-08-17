LOADING...
Samsung set to expand manufacturing operations in India: Ashwini Vaishnaw
Samsung is India's second-largest handset exporter after Apple

By Akash Pandey
Aug 17, 2025
12:32 pm
What's the story

Samsung is set to expand its manufacturing operations in India, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has announced. The South Korean tech giant already has the world's second-largest mobile phone manufacturing unit in the country and is India's second-largest handset exporter after Apple. The expansion will further strengthen India's position in the global electronics supply chain.

Workforce

Samsung's expansion driven by 'talent and innovation': Vaishnaw

Vaishnaw emphasized that Samsung's expansion is fueled by "talent and innovation." He revealed that the company's research unit in India employs over 7,000 engineers. This highlights the tech giant's commitment to leveraging local talent for its advanced technology device manufacturing operations. The minister shared this information in a post on X, along with a picture of his meeting with JB Park and SP Chun from Samsung.

Twitter Post

Take a look at Vaishnaw's post

Future prospects

Plans to start laptop production in India

Earlier this year, TM Roh, President and Head of Mobile eXperience (MX) Business at Samsung Electronics, revealed the company's plans to start laptop production in India. This move would be another step toward strengthening Samsung's manufacturing footprint in the country. Currently, all smartphones sold by Samsung in India are manufactured locally, including its premium models such as Galaxy Z Fold7 and Galaxy Z Flip7.