Samsung set to expand manufacturing operations in India: Ashwini Vaishnaw

Workforce

Samsung's expansion driven by 'talent and innovation': Vaishnaw

Vaishnaw emphasized that Samsung's expansion is fueled by "talent and innovation." He revealed that the company's research unit in India employs over 7,000 engineers. This highlights the tech giant's commitment to leveraging local talent for its advanced technology device manufacturing operations. The minister shared this information in a post on X, along with a picture of his meeting with JB Park and SP Chun from Samsung.