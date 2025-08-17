Samsung set to expand manufacturing operations in India: Ashwini Vaishnaw
What's the story
Samsung is set to expand its manufacturing operations in India, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has announced. The South Korean tech giant already has the world's second-largest mobile phone manufacturing unit in the country and is India's second-largest handset exporter after Apple. The expansion will further strengthen India's position in the global electronics supply chain.
Workforce
Samsung's expansion driven by 'talent and innovation': Vaishnaw
Vaishnaw emphasized that Samsung's expansion is fueled by "talent and innovation." He revealed that the company's research unit in India employs over 7,000 engineers. This highlights the tech giant's commitment to leveraging local talent for its advanced technology device manufacturing operations. The minister shared this information in a post on X, along with a picture of his meeting with JB Park and SP Chun from Samsung.
Samsung continues to expand manufacturing of its advanced technology devices in Bharat, driven by talent and innovation. Its research unit in Bharat has more than 7,000 engineers. pic.twitter.com/mofpvoL8N6— Ashwini Vaishnaw (@AshwiniVaishnaw) August 16, 2025
Future prospects
Plans to start laptop production in India
Earlier this year, TM Roh, President and Head of Mobile eXperience (MX) Business at Samsung Electronics, revealed the company's plans to start laptop production in India. This move would be another step toward strengthening Samsung's manufacturing footprint in the country. Currently, all smartphones sold by Samsung in India are manufactured locally, including its premium models such as Galaxy Z Fold7 and Galaxy Z Flip7.