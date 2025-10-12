Delhi Test: West Indies recover after receiving follow-on by India

The third day of the ongoing Delhi Test between India and West Indies presented a tale of contrasting halves. WI perished for 248 despite batting deep (81.5 overs) in the second session. And with a substantial first-innings lead, India enforced a follow-on. Despite losing two quick wickets (35/2), WI rode on fine knocks from John Campbell and Shai Hope to reach 173/2 by stumps.

Start WI bowled out after lunch WI started the Day 3 proceedings with their overnight score of 140/4 in 43.0 overs (Hope: 31* and Tevin Imlach: 14*). Although WI crossed 150, Kuldeep Yadav gave India three quick breakthroughs in the form of Hope (36), Imlach (21), and Greaves (17). Khary Pierre and Anderson Phillip somehow stretched WI's score past 220 thereafter. While Phillip returned unbeaten, WI perished for 248.

New ball Second new ball from India Anderson Phillip showed some resistance toward the end. Despite losing his batting partners, he scored 24* off 93 balls. He survived after the hosts took the second new ball in the 81st over. According to Cricbuzz, this was the first instance in 16 innings of the Windies forcing the opposition captain to take the second new ball.

Information Rare follow-on! On the other hand, this was the first time an Indian captain enforced a follow-on with a sub-300 lead since 2015. During the 2015 Fatullah Test, Bangladesh were handed a follow-on by India after the visitors claimed a 206-run lead.

Bowling Kuldeep, Jadeja shine for India Wrist-spinner Kuldeep was the chief architect of India's bowling attack, returning impressive figures of 5/82 in 26.5 overs. He bowled four maiden overs. On Day 3, Kuldeep dismissed Jayden Seales to complete his fifer. Ravindra Jadeja also played a key role at the start with figures of 3/46. Meanwhile, pacers Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj chipped in by taking one wicket each.

Record Kuldeep enters elite club According to ESPNcricinfo, Kuldeep now has the joint-most five-wicket hauls among left-arm wrist-spinners in Test cricket. He has 5 fifers across 15 Tests. The spinner equaled former England bowler Johnny Wardle, who took 5 fifers across 28 Tests. Kuldeep went past former Paul Adams, the former South African spinner, who recorded four fifers in 45 Tests.