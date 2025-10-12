Smriti Mandhana becomes fastest to 5,000 WODI runs: Stats

Veteran India opener Smriti Mandhana continues to break records in international cricket. Mandhana is now the fastest to 5,000 runs in Women's ODIs. She reached the landmark with a brilliant fifty in the 2025 ICC Women's Cricket World Cup match against Australia in Vizag. The star Indian batter, who attained the feat with her 58th run, was dismissed for a fiery 80.

Knock A solid stand with Rawal Batting first in the high-voltage contest, India were off to a flier as their openers Mandhana and Pratika Rawal added 155 runs. No other pair even boasts a 110-run partnership versus Australia in a Women's WC game. Mandhana dominated the partnership before falling to Sophie Molineux in the 25th over. She was out for 80, having faced just 66 balls (9 fours, 3 sixes).

Milestone Mandhana joins these players As per ESPNcricinfo, Mandhana became the fifth player with 5,000 runs in WODI cricket. She joined Mithali Raj (7,805), Charlotte Edwards (5,992), Suzie Bates (5,925), and Stafanie Taylor (5,873) in the 5,000-run club. Among Indians, skipper Harmanpreet Kaur is the only other batter to have scored over 3,000 runs in the format (4100-plus). Notably, Mandhana completed 5,000 WODI runs in her 112th match.

Information Fastest to the milestone As mentioned, Mandhana is now the fastest batter to 5,000 WODI runs, having reached here in 112 innings. She went past West Indies' Stafanie Taylor, who unlocked this achievement in her 129th innings in 2021.

Career A look at her career stats Mandhana has been one of the most prolific run-scorers in WODIs. Since making her WODI debut in 2013, she has slammed 5,222 runs at an average of 47.37. She currently has the joint second-most centuries in WODIs (13) with Bates. The duo is only behind Australia's Meg Lanning (15). Mandhana also has 33 half-centuries in the format.