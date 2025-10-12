1st Test: Pakistan's Imam, Masood share 161-run stand against SA

Star batters Imam-ul-Haq and captain Shan Masood led Pakistan to a strong position on Day 1 of the 1st Test against South Africa in Lahore. The duo shared a 161-run partnership, Pakistan's joint-best for the second wicket against South Africa, according to ESPNcricinfo. While Imam fell seven runs short of his fourth Test hundred, Masood was dismissed for 76 runs. Pakistan earlier won the toss and opted to bat on what seems to be a hard surface.

Recovery Pakistan recover despite patchy start South Africa, entering the match with three spinners, made an early impact. Kagiso Rabada did manage to get Abdullah Shafique (2) out in his third over, but that was the only wicket in the morning session. Both Imam and Masood countered Rabada's yorkers and bouncers well and took on South Africa's spinners too. They batted together for 47 overs, taking the Proteas past 160.

Post-lunch breakthrough A flurry of wickets after lunch After the lunch break, South Africa's spinners found some success. Prenelan Subrayen dismissed Masood LBW, while Imam fell to Senuran Muthusamy, inside-edging to short leg. Masood departed for a fine 76 off 147 balls, a knock laced with 9 fours and a six. Meanwhile, took 153 balls for his 93-run knock (7 fours and 1 six). In the same over, Muthusamy dismissed Saud Shakeel (0), leaving Pakistan at 199/4.

Information Imam, Masood set this record According to ESPNcricinfo, Imam and Masood recorded the joint-best partnership for Pakistan against South Africa for the second wicket in Test cricket. They matched Kamran Akmal and Younis Khan, who added 161 runs in 2007 at the same venue.