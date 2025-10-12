Kuldeep Yadav equals world record with Test fifer versus WI
What's the story
Star Indian spinner Kuldeep Yadav has made history by taking his fifth five-wicket haul in Test cricket. The achievement came during India's second Test against the West Indies in Delhi on Day 3. Kuldeep's stellar performance, which included figures of 5/82, helped India bowl the visitors out for 248 runs and enforce the follow-on. This is his first five-wicket haul since March last year, when he had taken 5/72 against England.
Record equalized
Kuldeep matches Wardle's record
Kuldeep achieved this milestone by trapping Jayden Seales (13) LBW, breaking a 27-run partnership for the last wicket with Anderson Phillip (24*). With this spell, Kuldeep equaled the record for the most Test fifers by a left-arm wrist spinner, As per Cricbuzz, he went par with late English spinner Johnny Wardle's record of five five-wicket hauls in Test cricket. Kuldeep went past former Paul Adams, the former South African spinner, who recorded four fifers.
Performance overview
Second-best strike rate in Test cricket
As per ESPNcricinfo, Kuldeep has now taken a total of 65 wickets across 15 Tests at an average of just 21.09. His strike rate of 36 is the second-best in history among bowlers who have taken 65 wickets or more in Test cricket. The only bowler with a better strike rate is George Lohmann, who had a strike rate of 34.1.
Match dynamics
Other notable highlights from the match
Under Shubman's Gill leadership, the team enforced the follow-on with a lead of under 300 runs. This was the first time an Indian captain had done so since Virat Kohli against Bangladesh in a one-off Test in Fatullah back in 2015. West Indies, responding to a massive total of 518/5, improved their batting display by posting 248 runs on the board after being bundled out for lower scores in the first Test.