Smriti Mandhana becomes 2nd-highest scorer in IND-AUS WODIs: Stats 

Dashing Indian opener Smriti Mandhana has added yet another feather to her already illustrious hat. She has now become the second-highest run-getter in Women's ODIs played between India and Australia. Mandhana achieved this milestone with her ninth run during the 2025 ICC Women's World Cup encounter on Sunday in Visakhapatnam. She was eventually dismissed after scoring a fiery 80. Here are her stats.

Knock A solid stand with Rawal Batting first in the high-voltage contest, India were off to a flier as their openers Mandhana and Pratika Rawal added 155 runs. No other pair even boasts a 110-run partnership versus Australia in a Women's WC game. Mandhana dominated the partnership before falling to Sophie Molineux in the 25th over. She was out for 80, having faced just 66 balls (9 fours, 3 sixes).

Feat Mandhana goes past Rolton Playing her 20th WODI against the Aussies, Mandhana has completed 996 runs at an average of 49.80. As per ESPNcricinfo, Mandhana went past Karen Rolton's tally of 924 runs to become the second-highest run-getter in India-Australia WODIs. Mandhana's former teammate Mithali Raj (1,123) is now the only batter with more runs in this rivalry. No other batter has 900-plus runs in this regard.

Information Do you know? Mandhana has 10 50-plus scores against the Aussies, including four tons. No other batter has more hundreds against the Women in Yellow in this format. Two of her tons came in the bilateral series last month.

Career Mandhana goes past 5,000 WODI runs Mandhana also went past 5,000 WODI runs during her stay (now 5,022). She is the fastest to reach this milestone, having taken just 112 innings. As of now, the left-handed batter has played 112 WODIs as her runs have come at an average of 47.37. Her tally includes 13 tons and 33 half-centuries.