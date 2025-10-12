Listing the lowest ODI totals for Bangladesh against Afghanistan

Afghanistan have bagged their third consecutive ODI series win over Bangladesh , all in the last three years. The latest victory came in the second ODI match in Abu Dhabi, where they successfully defended a modest total of 190 runs. This was the lowest first-innings score at Zayed Cricket Stadium, but Bangladesh crumbled for just 109 runs in response. On this note, we look at Bangladesh's lowest all-out totals against Afghanistan in ODIs.

#1 109/10 in Abu Dhabi, 2025 Bangladesh's 109/10 in the aforementioned game tops this list. Afghanistan's victory was largely due to the stellar performances of Azmatullah Omarzai and Rashid Khan. Omarzai struck early, taking three wickets, while Rashid decimated Bangladesh's middle and lower order with his impressive 5/17. Towhid Hridoy (24) and Saif Hassan (22) were the only Bangladesh batters to score over 20 as the Tigers suffered a massive 81-run loss. They could only survive 28.3 overs in the game.

#2 119/10 in Abu Dhabi, 2018 The 2018 Asia Cup saw Afghanistan thrash the Tigers by 136 runs in Abu Dhabi. Chasing 256 on a spin-friendly surface, Bangladesh never got going as eight of their 11 batters were out for single-digit scores. Shakib Al Hasan (32) was the only one to score over 30 as the team got bowled out for 119 in 42.1 overs. Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Gulbadin Naib, and Rashid dismissed two batters each.