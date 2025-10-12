History! Smriti Mandhana completes 1,000 WODI runs in 2025: Stats 

Veteran Indian opener Smriti Mandhana has etched her name in history by becoming the first-ever batter to complete 1,000 runs in a calendar year in Women's One-Day Internationals (WODIs). The dashing southpaw achieved this landmark with her 18th run during India's 2025 ICC Women's World Cup encounter against Australia on Sunday in Visakhapatnam. She was eventually dismissed after scoring a 66-ball 80.

Tally Mandhana's stupendous run in 2025 Mandhana has raced to 1,062 runs from 18 OWDI matches at an average of 59 this year so far. This includes eight 50-plus scores, including four tons. Moreover, her strike rate is 112.85. Earlier in the tourney, Mandhana shattered former Australian captain Belinda Clark's record of smashing the most WODI runs in a calendar year. The latter hammered 970 runs back in 1997.

Journey Mandhana's journey to this record Mandhana's journey to this record has been remarkable. She has scored four centuries in 2025, including a hundred off just 50 balls - the second-fastest in Women's ODIs. Her four centuries this year are tied for the second-most in a calendar year, behind South Africa's Tazmin Britz who has five. Mandhana scored four tons last year as well.