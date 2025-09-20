Smriti Mandhana slams 2nd-fastest century in Women's ODIs: Key stats
What's the story
In a stunning display of batting prowess, Indian vice-captain Smriti Mandhana has smashed the second-fastest century in women's One Day Internationals (ODIs). The feat came during the third match between India and Australia at Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Saturday. She reached her hundred in just 50 balls, five balls shy of Meg Lanning's record for the fastest ton in women's ODIs.
New milestone
Mandhana breaks her own record
Mandhana's blistering knock also saw her break her own record for the fastest century in women's ODIs by an Indian. She had previously scored a ton in 70 balls, but this time she did it in just 50. The left-handed batswoman's explosive innings not only helped India gain an upper hand over Australia but also put her name among the fastest scorers in women's ODI history.