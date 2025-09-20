Smriti Mandhana slams 2nd-fastest century in Women's ODIs: Key stats

New milestone

Mandhana breaks her own record

Mandhana's blistering knock also saw her break her own record for the fastest century in women's ODIs by an Indian. She had previously scored a ton in 70 balls, but this time she did it in just 50. The left-handed batswoman's explosive innings not only helped India gain an upper hand over Australia but also put her name among the fastest scorers in women's ODI history.