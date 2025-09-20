Premier League, Liverpool down Everton in Merseyside derby: Key stats

Liverpool beat Everton 2-1 on Matchday 5 of the Premier League 2025-26 season at Anfield on Saturday. This was Liverpool's 5th straight win in the Premier League this season. This was also their 6th successive win in all competitions. Goals from Ryan Gravenberch and Hugo Ekitike handed Liverpool a 2-0 lead going into half-time. Idrissa Gueye scored one for the Toffees (58'). Here's more.

Information A look at the points table After 5 matches, the Reds occupy top place in the standings with 15 points under their belt. Liverpool have forwarded 11 goals and conceded 5. This was Everton's 2nd defeat of the season (W2 D1). They own 7 points and are placed 7th.

Match stats Here are the match stats Liverpool had 57% ball possession and an XG of 0.90. Everton had an XG of 0.60. The Reds had three shots on target from 11 attempts. Everton managed 2 shots on target from 9 attempts. Both sides created 1 big chance each. Liverpool had 26 touches in the opposition box. Everton managed 22 such touches.

Duo 4th goal for Ekitike in Liverpool colors; Gravenberch shines This was Ekitike's 4th goal for the Reds in 6 appearances this season. Three of his goals have come in the Premier League. Notably, Ekitike joined Liverpool this summer from German side Eintracht Frankfurt in a deal worth £79 million. Midfielder Gravenberch scored his 3rd Premier League goal in what was his 67th appearance. He also registered his 3rd assist, setting up Ekitike's goal.

Information 89th assist in the Premier League for Salah Making his 306th Premier League appearance, Mohamed Salah registered his 89th assist. He set up the goal for Gravenberch. In the ongoing season, he owns 2 goals and 2 assists in the Premier League.

Opta stats Gravenberch and Gueye make these records Gravenberch has become the youngest player to both score and assist a goal for Liverpool in a Premier League Merseyside derby, aged 23 years and 127 days. Everton midfielder Gueye (35y 359d) is the Toffees' second-oldest goalscorer in a Merseyside derby, after 37-year-old Sam Chedgzoy in February 1926.

Records Moyes falters; Liverpool dominate the numbers As per Opta, Everton boss David Moyes remains winless in each of his 21 visits to Anfield in the Premier League (D6 L15). For the 2nd time, Liverpool have won 5 successive games against Everton (all competitions). Liverpool have won each of their opening five matches of a top-flight season for only the fifth time in their history after 1978-79, 1990-91, 2018-19, and 2019-20.