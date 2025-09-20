Australia become 1st team with 400-plus score against India (WODIs)
What's the story
Australia Women have recorded a score of 412/10 in the 3rd and final ODI versus India at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. This is now Australia's 2nd score of 400-plus in WODIs and a first against India. Riding on Beth Mooney's career-best 138 and half-centuries from Georgia Voll and Ellyse Perry, the Aussies scored 412/10 in 47.5 overs. Here are further details.
Record
Australia's 2nd score of 400-plus in Women's ODIs
As mentioned, this is Australia's 2nd score of 400-plus in Women's ODIs. Before this, they had managed 412/3 versus Denmark Women back in 1997. Their 3rd-highest score reads 397/4 versus Pakistan in 1997. Meanwhile, Australia are the first nation to score 400-plus runs against India in WODIs. Before this, the most India had conceded was against Australia (371/8) in December 2024.
400-plus
8th instance of a team scoring 400-plus in WODIs
This is the 8th instance of a team scoring 400-plus total in Women's ODIs. 491/4 - NZ-W vs IRE-W, Dublin, 2018 455/5 - NZ-W vs PAK-W, Christchurch, 1997 440/3 - NZ-W vs IRE-W, Dublin, 2018 435/5 - IND-W vs IRE-W, Rajkot, 2025 418 - NZ-W vs IRE-W, Dublin, 2018 412/3 - AUS-W vs DEN-W, Mumbai (MIGC), 1997 412 - AUS-W vs IND-W, Delhi, 2025