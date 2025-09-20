Australia become 1st team with 400-plus score against India (WODIs)

Record

Australia's 2nd score of 400-plus in Women's ODIs

As mentioned, this is Australia's 2nd score of 400-plus in Women's ODIs. Before this, they had managed 412/3 versus Denmark Women back in 1997. Their 3rd-highest score reads 397/4 versus Pakistan in 1997. Meanwhile, Australia are the first nation to score 400-plus runs against India in WODIs. Before this, the most India had conceded was against Australia (371/8) in December 2024.