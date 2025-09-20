3rd WODI, Beth Mooney slams career-best 138 versus India: Stats

Australia women's cricket team batter, Beth Mooney , hit a majestic 138-run knock versus India in the 3rd and final ODI at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi. Mooney walked in when Australia were 150/2 in the 22nd over. She shared a 106-run stand alongside Ellyse Perry and 82 with Ashleigh Gardner. Another 40 runs were added with Tahlia McGrath. Australia were 379/6 when Mooney departed.

Knock Mooney powers Australia with a blazing hundred Mooney's knock of 138 was of the highest quality. She got to a ton from just 57 balls in the 38th over. She came out with intent and help carry on the momentum the top order provided. Notably, Mooney didn't put a foot wrong and toyed with the Indian bowlers. She was unfortunately run out in the 45th over. This was after McGrath's dismissal.

Do you know? Joint-2nd fastest hundred in Women's ODIs Mooney has recorded the joint-2nd fastest century in WODIs, equaling former Aussie ace Karen Rolton, who took 57 balls for her century against South Africa in 2000. Meanwhile, Meg Lanning (45 balls) holds the record for the fastest ton against New Zealand in 2012.

Stats Mooney hammers her 4th WODI ton Mooney's 138 came from 75 balls. She hit 23 fours and a six. Playing her 85th WODI (78 innings), Mooney has raced to 2,786 runs at 49.75. This was her 4th WODI hundred. She also owns 19 fifties. As per ESPNcricinfo, versus India she has belted 698 runs from 18 matches (16 innings) at 58.16. She owns two tons and 4 fifties.

Do you know? 9th fifty-plus score in away WODI matches This was Mooney's 9th fifty-plus score in away matches (home of opposition). She owns 2 tons and 7 fifties. In 36 matches (33 innings), she has 1,212 runs at 44.88.