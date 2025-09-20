3rd WODI: Georgia Voll, Ellyse Perry slam fifties versus India

Australia's Georgia Voll and Ellyse Perry slammed respective fifties versus India in the 3rd and final Women's ODI being held at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi. Voll added 43 runs alongside Alyssa Healy (30) for the 1st wicket before stitching a 107-run stand with Perry. Perry was then part of a 106-run stand alongside Beth Mooney. Australia were 256/3 when Perry perished.

Duo Valiant knocks from Voll and Perry Healy handed Australia a fast start before getting dismissed in the 5th over. Perry joined Voll in the middle and the two dictated the scenes. The two took Australia to 150 before Voll departed after scoring a valiant 81. Perry was joined by Mooney and they continued the good work laid earlier. India got Perry in the 33rd over. By then, they surpassed 250.

Voll Maiden fifty for Voll Voll's 81 came from 68 balls. She hit 14 fours (SR: 119.12). Playing her 5th WODI, Voll has raced to 254 runs at 63.50. This was her maiden fifty (100s: 1). Notably, all 5 of her WODI appearances have come against India. This was her 2nd outing on Indian soil. Before this, she managed a duck.

Perry Perry averages 49.19 with the bat Perry's 68 had 7 fours and 2 sixes. She faced 72 balls. Playing her 158th match, Perry now owns 4,329 runs at 49.19 from 131 innings. This was her 36th fifty in WODIs (100s: 3). As per ESPNcricinfo, in 30 matches versus India (25 innings), Perry has raced to 864 runs at 43.20. This was her 7th fifty versus India (100s: 1).