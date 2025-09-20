Asia Cup: Preview of India vs Pakistan Super Four battle

The highly anticipated rematch between India and Pakistan in the Men's T20 Asia Cup 2025 is just around the corner. The Super Four clash will take place at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on September 21, at 8:00pm IST. This will be their second meeting in this tournament, with India having won the first match by seven wickets. The game promises to be a thrilling encounter as both teams look to play well in this stage and reach the final.

Rivalry stats Here's the head-to-head record As per ESPNcricinfo, the two sides have faced each other 14 times. India have won 10 matches with Pakistan claiming three wins (Tied: 1). In the T20 Asia Cup history, India and Pakistan have clashed 4 times with India winning 3 compared to Pakistan's 1. In Dubai, they have met thrice in the T20 Asia Cup with India winning two and Pakistan one.

Viewing options Where to watch the match? Fans can catch the live action of India vs Pakistan match on Sony Sports Network in India. For online viewers, the match will be streamed live on the SonyLiv app and website. The game is expected to draw a huge audience, given the long-standing rivalry between these two cricketing giants. As mentioned, the match will start at 8:00pm IST.

Team line-ups Predicted playing XIs for both teams India probable XI: Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Sanju Samson (wk), Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, and Axar Patel/Arshdeep Singh. Pakistan probable XI: Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Fakhar Zaman, Salman Agha (c), Hasan Nawaz, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Abrar Ahmed.

Teams India remain unscathed; Pakistan need to improve India have done well in the 2025 Asia Cup, posting three wins from three matches in Group A and finishing atop the standings. Once again, India will count upon their balanced unit to get the job done against an inferior Pakistan side. For Pakistan, they will need to improve on their batting otherwise it will be a walk in the park for Team India.

Axar India suffer Axar Patel injury scare ahead of Pakistan clash Indian all-rounder Axar Patel's participation in the upcoming match against Pakistan is under a cloud. The uncertainty stems from a head injury he sustained while fielding during the final Group A match against Oman in Abu Dhabi. Notably, Axar was injured after attempting to intercept a skier from Hammad Mirza during Oman's chase. During the 15th over of Oman's chase, Axar attempted to catch a skier but ended up losing his balance and hitting his head on the ground.