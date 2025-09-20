Asia Cup, India vs Pakistan (Super 4): Key player battles

The Indian cricket team will face rivals Pakistan in Match 2 of the Asia Cup 2025, Super 4. The match will be held at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai at 8:00pm IST. Earlier, India thrashed Pakistan by 7 wickets in Group A. Ahead of a crunch match in the Super 4, here we decode the key player battles. Here's more.

#1 Shaheen Afridi vs Shubman Gill Pakistan pacer Shaheen Afridi will be targeting Shubman Gill, who hasn't been amongst the runs in the Asia Cup. In the previous clash, Shaheen faced Gill for the first time and he conceded 1 run from 1 delivery bowled to the latter. As per ESPNcricinfo, Shaheen has dismissed right-handers 89 times in T20Is. Gill averages 52.66 versus left-arm pacers and has been dismissed thrice.

#2 Jasprit Bumrah vs Saim Ayub Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah will have his tail up against Pakistan opener Saim Ayub. The latter has managed a hat-trick of ducks in the 2025 Asia Cup. Bumrah, who was rested for the match against Oman, is yet to face Ayub. Against Pakistan, Bumrah owns 7 wickets from 5 matches at 14.85. Meanwhile, in his solitary inning versus India, Ayub managed a first-ball duck.