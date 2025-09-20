Suryakumar Yadav avoids mentioning Pakistan ahead of Super 4 clash
What's the story
India's captain Suryakumar Yadav has once again avoided mentioning Pakistan after India's narrow victory over Oman in the Asia Cup 2025. The incident comes after a previous controversy where he had refused to shake hands with his Pakistani counterpart. The latest development has added more intrigue to the upcoming Super 4 clash between India and Pakistan at Dubai International Stadium on Sunday.
Brief reply
Suryakumar's cryptic response fuels speculation
During a post-match presentation, former Indian cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar asked Suryakumar about the upcoming match against Pakistan. The Indian captain's short four-word response, "All set for Super Four," has further fueled speculation over his reluctance to openly talk about their arch-rivals. This is not the first time such an incident has happened; it brings back memories of the handshake controversy from their previous encounter.
Previous controversy
Handshake controversy from previous encounter
The last time India and Pakistan met in the group stage, Suryakumar had refused to shake hands after India's seven-wicket victory in Dubai. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) lodged a complaint with the ICC, demanding action against match referee Andy Pycroft for not maintaining the spirit of cricket. Suryakumar had dedicated that win to Indian Armed Forces and Pahalgam terror attack victims.
India vs Oman
Experimental India defeat Oman in Asia Cup 2025
In their final Group A match of the Men's T20 Asia Cup, India defeated an impressive Oman side in Abu Dhabi. Team India, who made several experiments with their personnel on offer, posted a total of 188 runs for the loss of eight wickets against Oman after opting to bat first. Sanju Samson led the way with a knock of 56. In response, India used as many as eight bowlers. Oman showed character with the bat but fell short (167/4).
Match reflection
Indian captain praises Oman, jokes about batting position
Reflecting on Oman's performance, Suryakumar said they played an "unbelievable brand of cricket." He praised their coach Sulakshan Kulkarni and said he enjoyed watching them bat. The Indian captain also joked about his unusual batting position in the match against Oman, saying he'd try to bat higher than No. 11 next time. He expressed disappointment over Hardik Pandya's exit but said you can't keep him away from the game due to humidity conditions in Abu Dhabi.
Upcoming clash
India and Pakistan confirm Super Four berths
Suryakumar's team had already confirmed their Super 4 spot by finishing top of Group A. Pakistan also secured their place with a 41-run win over the UAE on Wednesday. The results confirmed India's and Pakistan's progression from Group A. As the highly anticipated India-Pakistan clash nears, Suryakumar's avoidance of directly naming Pakistan keeps the controversy alive, drawing global attention to Sunday's match.