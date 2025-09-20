Suryakumar Yadav avoids mentioning Pakistan ahead of Super 4 clash

India's captain Suryakumar Yadav has once again avoided mentioning Pakistan after India's narrow victory over Oman in the Asia Cup 2025. The incident comes after a previous controversy where he had refused to shake hands with his Pakistani counterpart. The latest development has added more intrigue to the upcoming Super 4 clash between India and Pakistan at Dubai International Stadium on Sunday.

Brief reply Suryakumar's cryptic response fuels speculation During a post-match presentation, former Indian cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar asked Suryakumar about the upcoming match against Pakistan. The Indian captain's short four-word response, "All set for Super Four," has further fueled speculation over his reluctance to openly talk about their arch-rivals. This is not the first time such an incident has happened; it brings back memories of the handshake controversy from their previous encounter.

Previous controversy Handshake controversy from previous encounter The last time India and Pakistan met in the group stage, Suryakumar had refused to shake hands after India's seven-wicket victory in Dubai. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) lodged a complaint with the ICC, demanding action against match referee Andy Pycroft for not maintaining the spirit of cricket. Suryakumar had dedicated that win to Indian Armed Forces and Pahalgam terror attack victims.

India vs Oman Experimental India defeat Oman in Asia Cup 2025 In their final Group A match of the Men's T20 Asia Cup, India defeated an impressive Oman side in Abu Dhabi. Team India, who made several experiments with their personnel on offer, posted a total of 188 runs for the loss of eight wickets against Oman after opting to bat first. Sanju Samson led the way with a knock of 56. In response, India used as many as eight bowlers. Oman showed character with the bat but fell short (167/4).

Match reflection Indian captain praises Oman, jokes about batting position Reflecting on Oman's performance, Suryakumar said they played an "unbelievable brand of cricket." He praised their coach Sulakshan Kulkarni and said he enjoyed watching them bat. The Indian captain also joked about his unusual batting position in the match against Oman, saying he'd try to bat higher than No. 11 next time. He expressed disappointment over Hardik Pandya's exit but said you can't keep him away from the game due to humidity conditions in Abu Dhabi.