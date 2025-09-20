MS Dhoni involved in CSK's IPL 2026 player trials: Report

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) , the five-time IPL champions, have started their preparations for the upcoming Indian Premier League mini-auctions. The team is holding a five-day trial camp at its High Performance Center on the outskirts of Chennai. Head coach Stephen Fleming and fielding coach Rajiv Kumar are overseeing the camp, which has between 40-50 players in attendance, as per News18. Former CSK captain MS Dhoni is also closely involved in this process.

Strategic shift CSK eyeing Indian batters at trials After finishing at the bottom of the standings last season and failing to qualify for the playoffs for two consecutive seasons, CSK is looking to strengthen its batting lineup. The majority of players in the trials are batters. This comes after a disappointing IPL season where CSK failed to qualify for the playoffs. The franchise is also eyeing an Indian batter who has fallen down the pecking order but it isn't clear if he attended these trials which will end on Saturday.

Transfer talks What about Samson to CSK rumors? There have been rumors of Sanju Samson leaving Rajasthan Royals and joining CSK. However, neither franchise has confirmed the speculation. The deal is likely to not materialize as the wicketkeeper-batter is expected to enter the auction pool. Legendary Indian cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin had earlier said that trading players like Ravindra Jadeja or Shivam Dube isn't something CSK usually does, making a potential transfer of Samson unlikely.