'It's all in hands of selectors': Yashasvi Jaiswal on exclusion

Indian cricketer Yashasvi Jaiswal has spoken out about his exclusion from the squad for the ongoing Men's T20 Asia Cup . He said that such decisions are entirely up to the selectors and all he can do is work hard. The announcement of the eight-team tournament's squad by chairman of selectors Ajit Agarkar sparked a major debate over Jaiswal's omission, given his potential as one of India's most promising batters.

Team changes Gill's return affects Jaiswal The return of Shubman Gill into the squad as vice-captain has also affected other players. His inclusion has pushed Sanju Samson down the batting order and Jaiswal to the standbys. Despite his impressive performance in the IPL, where he scored 559 runs in 14 matches at a strike rate of 159.71, Jaiswal found himself on the sidelines for this major tournament.

Player reaction It's all in hands of selectors: Yashasvi Jaiswal In an interview with Mashable India, Jaiswal said, "I don't think about it. It's all in the hands of selectors. The decisions are taken according to the team combination. I will do whatever I can." He added that he is not worried about his exclusion from the squad and is focused on working hard for future opportunities.

Future outlook I will never stop, says Jaiswal Jaiswal, who has established himself as a regular opener for India in Tests, also spoke about his unwavering faith in his cricketing journey. He said, "I always had the belief that I would do something big. I will never stop. I will just keep working hard." This statement shows his determination and commitment to continue improving as a player despite setbacks like missing out on the Asia Cup squad.

Personal milestone Special moment from England tour Reflecting on his time with the Indian team, Jaiswal recalled a special moment from the England tour when he scored a century in front of his parents. He called it "truly special" in his life. In 5 Test matches, Jaiswal racked up 411 runs at 41.10. He hammered two tons and 2 fifties.