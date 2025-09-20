Yashasvi Jaiswal reacts to Asia Cup snub: Details here

Indian cricketer Yashasvi Jaiswal has spoken out on his exclusion from India 's squad for the ongoing T20 Asia Cup. The young batsman said that such decisions are entirely up to the selectors and all he can do is work hard. "When my time comes, things will fall into place," he told Mashable India. His statement comes after criticism over his omission from the tournament's squad.

Player's reaction Selection committee announced squad for Asia Cup The selection committee, led by Ajit Agarkar, announced the squad for the eight-team tournament. The decision to include Shubman Gill as vice-captain was met with mixed reactions from fans. While some welcomed his return, others were disappointed with Jaiswal and Shreyas Iyer's exclusion from the team. Despite the backlash, Jaiswal remained focused on his game and future opportunities.

Career highlights Jaiswal's T20I stats and IPL performance Jaiswal has played 23 T20Is, scoring 723 runs at an average of 36.15 and a strike rate of 164.31. He also had a stellar IPL season in 2025, amassing 559 runs in 14 matches at a strike rate of nearly 160. The left-handed opener will next be seen in action during the two-match Test series against West Indies.