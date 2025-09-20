India suffer Axar Patel injury scare ahead of Pakistan clash

Indian all-rounder Axar Patel 's participation in the upcoming Men's T20 Asia Cup Super Four match against Pakistan is under a cloud. The uncertainty stems from a head injury he sustained while fielding during the final Group A match against Oman in Abu Dhabi. Notably, Axar was injured after attempting to intercept a skier from Hammad Mirza during Oman's chase. Here's more.

Injury impact Here's how Axar got injured During the 15th over of Oman's chase, Axar attempted to catch a skier but ended up losing his balance and hitting his head on the ground. He was seen clutching his head and neck while being escorted off the field by a physio. Despite bowling just one over in the innings (conceding four runs), he didn't return for the rest of Oman's chase.

Coach's statement Fielding coach T Dilip says Axar is 'fine' Despite the injury, India's fielding coach T Dilip said at his post-match press conference that Axar was "fine." However, the quick turnaround between matches could pose a challenge for the all-rounder. India have less than 48 hours to prepare for their match against Pakistan in Dubai. If Axar gets ruled out of the Pakistan game, India will be forced to field only two spinners in Kuldeep Yadav and Varun Chakravarthy. Therefore, a pacer will likely come in for Axar.