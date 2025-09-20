Oman's Kaleem and Mirza attain these T20I feats versus India

India ended up beating an impressive Oman side by 21 runs in Match 12 of the Men's T20 Asia Cup 2025. India scored 188/8 in 20 overs, riding on 56 runs from Sanju Samson. Oman saw Aamir Kaleem and Hammad Mirza share a 93-run stand for the 2nd wicket. Both batters scored respective fifties and ended up attaining these feats. Here's more.

Duo Kaleem and Mirza impress with the bat Oman openers Jatinder Singh and Aamir Kaleem added 56 runs. It was more of a safe approach. After Singh departed for 32, Kaleem and Hammad Mirza took over. The two then tried to up the tempo in the middle overs and got some useful boundaries along the way. Kaleem finally perished for a 46-ball 64. Hammad reached his fifty in the 19th over.

Record A massive record for Kaleem in Men's T20 Asia Cup As per Cricbuzz, Kaleem is now the oldest player to score a 50-plus score in Men's T20 Asia Cup. Oldest players to score 50-plus in Men's T20 Asia Cup: 43y 303d - Aamir Kaleem (50*) vs IND, Abu Dhabi, 2025* 40y 260d - Mohammad Nabi (60) vs SL, Abu Dhabi, 2025 39y 142d - T Dilshan (75*) vs PAK, Mirpur, 2016

Do you know? Duo join Noor Ali Zadran Kaleem and Mirza have joined Afghanistan's Noor Ali Zadran to register a 50-plus score by an Associate batter vs India in T20Is. Noor Ali Zadran scored 50 off 48 balls versus India in 2010 when Afghanistan were an Associate Nation.

Record (2) Kaleem and Mirza enter this list of Oman batters Kaleem and Mirza are the 3rd and 4th batters of Oman to smash a fifty-plus score against a Full Member team in T20Is. 50 (34) - Khawar Ali vs IRE, Tolerance Oval, 2019 57 (38) - Shoaib Khan vs IRE, Al Amerat, 2022 64 (46) - Aamir Kaleem vs IND, Abu Dhabi, 2025* 51 (33) - Hammad Mirza vs IND, Abu Dhabi, 2025*