'Back to the basics': Director shares update on 'Lokah 2'

Sequel strategy

Arun's approach to 'Lokah Chapter 2' amid pressure

Arun revealed that he first approached Dulquer Salmaan with the script after receiving positive feedback from friends. "Dulquer got super excited. So, we made this film, and now it has gone out of our hands," he said. "There is no formula to making a blockbuster film. So, I'll go back to the basics, start writing and see how it goes because it's been difficult." "The pressure is definitely there. I've managed to write only a couple of scenes so far."