'Back to the basics': Director shares update on 'Lokah 2'
What's the story
Dominic Arun, the acclaimed director of Lokah: Chapter 1 - Chandra (2025), has confirmed that he is working on the screenplay for Lokah Chapter 2. During a recent directors' roundtable discussion with The Hollywood Reporter India, he revealed that he was initially surprised by the success of his film. "I was just trying to make a film that I enjoy watching...something that carried the highs and spectacle usually associated with superhero cinema, but filtered through my own sensibilities."
Sequel strategy
Arun's approach to 'Lokah Chapter 2' amid pressure
Arun revealed that he first approached Dulquer Salmaan with the script after receiving positive feedback from friends. "Dulquer got super excited. So, we made this film, and now it has gone out of our hands," he said. "There is no formula to making a blockbuster film. So, I'll go back to the basics, start writing and see how it goes because it's been difficult." "The pressure is definitely there. I've managed to write only a couple of scenes so far."
Film's success
'Lokah Chapter 1' received critical acclaim and commercial success
Lokah: Chapter 1 - Chandra, starring Kalyani Priyadarshan, was a fantasy superhero film that received critical acclaim and commercial success. The film was produced by Salmaan's Wayfarer Films. Mohit Suri, another director present at the roundtable, shared his experience of watching the film on a home projector with his assistant directors, as he couldn't catch it in theaters. He said, "We saw the dubbed first and then went back to the original one because the emotion is way better."