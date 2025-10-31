'Lokah' review: Kalyani Priyadarshan delivers entertaining superhero saga

Helmed by Dominic Arun and produced by Dulquer Salmaan , the acclaimed Malayalam blockbuster Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra is finally out on JioHotstar . Starring Kalyani Priyadarshan, Naslen, Sandy Master, and Salmaan and Tovino Thomas in cameos, Lokah is what happens when grand ambition meets stellar execution. The first film in a five-part cinematic universe, it might be flawed, but it's still exciting and consistently watchable.

Plot Tells the tale of a vampire Lokah revolves around Chandra (Priyadarshan), a yakshi/vampire living in Karnataka under Moothon, the leader of a secret organization. She works at a cafe and tries to keep a low profile, but her neighbor, Sunny (Naslen), soon grows suspicious and eventually learns her true identity. Master essays Inspector Nachiyappa Gowda, the central antagonist, who is bitten by Chandra.

#1 Does some interesting things with myths and legends Written by Arun and edited by Chaman Chakko (2018, Sookshmadarshini), Lokah effectively showcases various facets of Malayali folklore and places them on the national map. Even though we have seen many vampire stories before, Lokah never comes off as derivative and always teems with originality and creativity. Props also to Salmaan, who backed such a risky, inventive project!

#2 Feels like an amalgamation of different genres You find yourself comfortably settled in Chandra's world due to the movie's stunning production design and warm, soothing color palette. Though the Hindi dubbing is far from ideal and drags down some scenes, the film always remains watchable because the writing is so strong. The movie works as a buddy comedy, an innocent romance-drama, and a suspenseful thriller, all at once.

#3 How does it fare in comparison to 'Thamma'? Lokah succeeds where Thamma, which plays with similar themes, fails. While both movies have filler scenes, Lokah spends a lot of time explaining the folklore that forms the film's very foundation, which Thamma barely does. Additionally, Arun flips conventional roles in several scenes, and it's always enjoyable to watch a woman save a man, rather than the other way around.