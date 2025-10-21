'Thamma' review: Ayushmann's horror-comedy is ambitious but forgettable

The fifth film in Dinesh Vijan 's Maddock Horror-Comedy Universe, Thamma is ambitious and largely well-acted, but its lengthy runtime and done-to-death jokes bog it down. Unlike the Stree﻿ films, it struggles to stay on track and fails to capture your attention in the first half. It finally soars post-intermission and offers some memorable moments, but overall, it's the weakest film in the MHCU.

Plot What happens when a 'betaal' falls for a human? The film stars Ayushmann Khurrana as Alok, a journalist who falls for Tadaka (Rashmika Mandanna). Unbeknownst to him, she is a betaal, and has defied a major rule by falling in love with a human. The film pits Alok and Tadaka against Yakshasan, the leader of the betaals, who has been imprisoned for decades in a cave. Can Alok defeat him?

#1 Negatives: Mandanna's average performance mars the experience Mandanna's inability to speak Hindi fluently (also a problem in her other Bollywood films), harms Thamma massively. No match for Khurrana, she's just about serviceable. Additionally, a veteran like Paresh Rawal is handed several mediocre "jokes" and the film's humor feels desperate, juvenile, and stale. Pop culture references, when weaved into the narrative well, can work excellently, but that's hardly the case here.

#2 More on the humor and climax Thamma, despite such ripe potential, turns out to be the least funny offering from MHCU. Moreover, it leans too heavily into sexualizing the women (Malaika Arora, Mandanna, Nora Fatehi), which is quite surprising because the film is supposed to cater to kids. With a convenient and simplistic climax, Thamma, overall, feels like a filler entry to establish groundwork for future films in the series.

#3 Positives: Shows its ambition and flair in second half Aditya Sarpotdar, whose Munjya turned out to be a surprise entertainer last year, has also directed Thamma. Post-intermission, he finally demonstrates the same creativity, artistic strength, and cinematic expertise. The CGI work is also consistent and spectacular and is an incredibly important part of the narrative since we frequently see bats, wolves, and other animals.

#4 Siddiqui has a lot of fun with his role If there's one actor who simply has a blast with his role, it's Siddiqui. He plays Yakshasan, an English-speaking betaal who loves to crack lame jokes and once preyed upon Alexander! He embraces this interesting, quirky role without any inhibitions and rolls with it, though it's a pity that he has a shockingly brief role. Regardless, he leaves a strong impression.