All about Colman Domingo's role in 'Wicked: For Good'
What's the story
Oscar-nominated actor Colman Domingo has been officially cast as the voice of the Cowardly Lion in Wicked: For Good. The announcement was made on Monday via the Wicked Instagram account, where Domingo humorously hid behind a stuffed lion before revealing himself and saying, "See you in Oz!" The character is a major part of the classic 1939 film The Wizard of Oz and appears as a cub rescued by Elphaba (Cynthia Erivo) and Fiyero (Jonathan Bailey) in Wicked.
Storyline
More about the Lion's role
In Wicked: For Good, the cub grows into the Cowardly Lion who blames Elphaba for his condition. Although Elphaba was the one who set the cub free in the forest, he blames her for his cowardice. The sequel overlaps with The Wizard of Oz, where the Lion is seen traveling with Dorothy, the Tin Man, and the Scarecrow down the Yellow Brick Road to see the Wizard (Jeff Goldblum). The character also appears during March of the Witchhunters.
Film details
Meet the cast of 'Wicked: For Good'
Wicked: For Good will see the return of Erivo as Elphaba Throp and Ariana Grande as Glinda Upland. Bailey reprises his role as Prince Fiyero, with Michelle Yeoh playing Madame Morrible. The film also stars Marissa Bode (Nessarose Thropp), Ethan Slater (Boq Woodsman), Bowen Yang (Pfannee), and Bronwyn James (ShenShen). Universal Pictures will release the film in theaters on November 21, 2025.