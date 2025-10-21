Diddy appeals his conviction, 4-year sentence in sex-crimes case

Sean "Diddy" Combs , the renowned music mogul, is appealing his conviction and 50-month prison sentence in a federal case involving prostitution-related charges. The appeal comes three months after he was found guilty on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution and two weeks after being sentenced. His legal team filed a notice of appeal at the US District Court for the Southern District of New York on Monday, reported USA Today.

Trial details Jury delivered a mixed verdict in July The appeal comes after a mixed verdict from a 12-person jury on July 2. While Combs was acquitted of the more serious charges of racketeering and sex trafficking, he was found guilty on two counts related to prostitution. Later, in October, he was sentenced to a little over four years in prison.

Sentencing Combs publicly apologized to ex Cassie Ventura earlier this month During his court appearance on October 3, Combs apologized to both his former partner Casandra "Cassie" Ventura Fine and another woman who testified against him. He said, "I want to personally apologize again to Cassie Ventura for any harm or hurt that I caused to her, emotionally or physically. My actions were disgusting, shameful and sick." The details of the appeal will be filed at a later date.