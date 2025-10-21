Next Article
Sivakarthikeyan-Sudha Kongara's 'Parasakthi' gets Pongal release date
Entertainment
Big news for Tamil cinema fans: Parasakthi, directed by Sudha Kongara and starring Sivakarthikeyan, is officially hitting theaters on January 14, 2026—right in time for Pongal.
Dawn Pictures just confirmed the shoot is wrapped, finally ending months of rumors and keeping eager fans excited for what's coming.
More about the film
This is the first time Sivakarthikeyan and Sudha Kongara are teaming up, making it a much-anticipated collaboration.
The film is described as a historical story, with a script by Kongara and Arjun Nadesan, and dialogues from Madhan Karky and Shan Karuppusamy.
A video featuring visuals from the film already hinted at a stunning ride through history, so expectations are high for this one!