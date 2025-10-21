Sivakarthikeyan-Sudha Kongara's 'Parasakthi' gets Pongal release date

More about the film

This is the first time Sivakarthikeyan and Sudha Kongara are teaming up, making it a much-anticipated collaboration.

The film is described as a historical story, with a script by Kongara and Arjun Nadesan, and dialogues from Madhan Karky and Shan Karuppusamy.

A video featuring visuals from the film already hinted at a stunning ride through history, so expectations are high for this one!