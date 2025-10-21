'Nellikkampoyil Night Riders' trailer: Mathew Thomas leads in fantasy horror-comedy
The trailer for Nellikkampoyil Night Riders just dropped, giving us a peek at this new Malayalam fantasy horror comedy.
Mathew Thomas stars as Shyam, a gutsy guy who, with his friends, takes on supernatural trouble in their village.
The trailer opens with narration by Meenakshi Unnikrishnan's character and follows Shyam as he chases down a thief and comes face-to-face with a ghost from local legends.
More on the movie and team
Expect more intense action from Thomas than we've seen before, plus a mix of scares and laughs.
The cast also includes Roshan Shanavas, Sharath Sabha, Merin Philip, and Abu Salim.
This marks Noufal Abdullah's first time directing after his editing career, with the script by Sunu A.V. and Jyothish M.
The movie was shot in Palakkad in March 2025, produced by Abbas Thirunavaya, Sajin Ali, and Dipen Patel, with music by Yakson Gary Pereira and Neha S Nair.
Nellikkampoyil Night Riders hits theaters on October 24, 2025!