'Nellikkampoyil Night Riders' trailer: Mathew Thomas leads in fantasy horror-comedy

More on the movie and team

Expect more intense action from Thomas than we've seen before, plus a mix of scares and laughs.

The cast also includes Roshan Shanavas, Sharath Sabha, Merin Philip, and Abu Salim.

This marks Noufal Abdullah's first time directing after his editing career, with the script by Sunu A.V. and Jyothish M.

The movie was shot in Palakkad in March 2025, produced by Abbas Thirunavaya, Sajin Ali, and Dipen Patel, with music by Yakson Gary Pereira and Neha S Nair.

Nellikkampoyil Night Riders hits theaters on October 24, 2025!