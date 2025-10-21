Late actor-comedian Asrani to star in these films in 2026

Kumar took to X (formerly Twitter) to express his grief and revealed that Asrani will be seen in two of his unreleased projects. He wrote, "Speechless with grief at the passing of Asrani ji. We had just shared the warmest of hugs just a week back at the shoot of Haiwaan." "Bahot pyare insaan the... he had the most legendary comic timing."

Asrani's last rites were held in Mumbai

Asrani, who is survived by his wife Manju Asrani, sister, and nephew, was known for his ability to effortlessly switch between comedy and drama. He has appeared in over 350 films over five decades, leaving an indelible mark on Hindi cinema. His last rites were held at Mumbai's Santacruz Crematorium. Reportedly, the actor wanted his funeral to be a close-knit affair, so Manju made sure the media was informed only after the rites were completed.