Tiger Shroff, Janhvi Kapoor to star in 'Lag Jaa Gale'
Entertainment
Tiger Shroff and Janhvi Kapoor are coming together for the first time in Lag Jaa Gale, a new film directed by Raj Mehta and produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions.
This action-packed love story, centered on revenge, starts filming later this year and is set to hit theaters in the second half of 2026.
More about the film
Lag Jaa Gale stands out for its blend of intense drama, romance, and high-energy action.
The title nods to a beloved Bollywood classic, while the cast also features veteran Tabu, with Jackie Shroff listed in some early cast reports.
With both leads excited about the script, this film is shaping up to be one of Dharma's big releases for 2026—definitely something movie fans will want on their radar.