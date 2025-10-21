Tiger Shroff, Janhvi Kapoor to star in 'Lag Jaa Gale'

More about the film

Lag Jaa Gale stands out for its blend of intense drama, romance, and high-energy action.

The title nods to a beloved Bollywood classic, while the cast also features veteran Tabu, with Jackie Shroff listed in some early cast reports.

With both leads excited about the script, this film is shaping up to be one of Dharma's big releases for 2026—definitely something movie fans will want on their radar.