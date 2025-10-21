Veteran actor Govardhan Asrani (84) passes away--his career in pictures

More than 350 films in a career spanning over 6 decades

Born in Jaipur in 1941, Asrani started out at All India Radio before moving to Mumbai in 1962 to chase his acting dreams.

Over his career, he acted in more than 350 films in Hindi, Gujarati, and Rajasthani languages.

He's best remembered for his hilarious jailor role in Sholay (1975), but he also shined in classics like Chupke Chupke and Golmaal, connecting with fans young and old through his unique comic timing and versatility.