'We hugged just a week back': Akshay Kumar remembers Asrani

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar has expressed his shock and sadness over the sudden demise of veteran actor Asrani (84). The news of Asrani's death was confirmed by his nephew Anand Asrani. He passed away in Mumbai at around 3:00pm on Monday after battling a prolonged illness. In a heartfelt tribute, Kumar took to social media to remember the late actor's legendary comic timing and their recent meeting on the sets of Haiwaan.

Tribute 'Speechless with grief...': Kumar Kumar shared an old picture with Asrani on X and wrote, "Speechless with grief at the passing of Asrani ji. We had just shared the warmest of hugs just a week back at the shoot of Haiwaan." "Bahot pyare insaan the...he had the most legendary comic timing. From all my cult films Hera Pheri to Bhagam Bhag to De Dana Dan, Welcome and now our unreleased Bhoot Bangla and Haiwaan... I had worked and learned so much from him."

Emotional tribute He was last seen in 'The Trial' S02 Kumar further wrote, "What an absolute loss to our industry. God bless you Asrani Sir, for giving us a million reasons to laugh." He ended the post with "Om Shanti." Asrani, who was born in Jaipur on January 1, 1941, had a prolific career in Bollywood and Gujarati cinema. His last performance was in the second season of The Trial starring Kajol.