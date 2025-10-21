Asrani wished fans 'Happy Diwali' hours before death 

Veteran Bollywood actor Govardhan Asrani , popularly known as Asrani, passed away at the age of 84 on Monday. The news of his demise came out at night, just hours after he shared Diwali greetings on his Instagram Story on Monday afternoon. While the exact cause of death is not yet known, reports suggest that the actor had been suffering from a prolonged illness. He was last seen in Kajol 's The Trial Season 2.

Health decline He was suffering from breathing issues: Manager Speaking to ETimes, Asrani's manager Thiba confirmed the news of his death and shared details about the actor's health in recent days. He revealed that Asrani had not been well for the past 15 days and was admitted to Arogya Hospital four days ago due to breathing issues. "He passed away at around 3:00pm today. His last rites were performed at 8:00pm today," said Thiba.

Family's decision Family wished to keep it a private affair Thiba also revealed that the family had decided to keep Asrani's demise a private affair, as it was his wish. "We did not inform anyone about his demise as it was his wish that we should keep it a private thing," he told PTI. The actor's last rites were held at Santacruz crematorium in Mumbai, attended by family and close friends.

Career highlights Celebrated for his role in 'Sholay' Asrani was widely celebrated for his iconic role as the jailer in Sholay. He later went on to win hearts in films like Bhool Bhulaiyaa, Dhamaal, Welcome, Bunty Aur Babli 2 among others. Born on January 1, 1941, in Jaipur, he began his acting training under Sahitya Kalbhai Thakkar from 1960 to 1962 before moving to Mumbai to pursue a professional acting career.