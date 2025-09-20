Experimental India defeat Oman in Asia Cup 2025: Key stats

In their final Group A match of the Men's T20 Asia Cup , India defeated an impressive Oman side in Abu Dhabi. Team India , who made several experiments with their personnel on offer, posted a total of 188 runs for the loss of eight wickets against Oman after opting to bat first. Sanju Samson led the way with a knock of 56. In response, India used as many as eight bowlers. Oman showed character with the bat but fell short (167/4).

Strategic changes India rest Bumrah, Chakravarthy India rested fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah and spinner Varun Chakravarthy for this match. These two were replaced by pacers Arshdeep Singh and Harshit Rana. The team also made some changes to their batting order, with captain Suryakumar Yadav not batting at all despite India losing eight wickets. Harshit Rana, who returned to the side, scored an unbeaten 13 off eight balls from No. 8 and finished the innings with a six over point.

Powerplay performance Abhishek scores a blistering 38 Abhishek Sharma gave India a blistering start, scoring 38 runs off just 15 balls. His innings included five fours and two sixes as India scored 60 runs in the powerplay. However, he was given a reprieve on 21 when his tickle down the leg side was deemed a wide ball by umpire Raveendra Wilalasiri after Oman keeper Vinayak Shukla dropped the catch. Abhishek struck at 253.33. He now owns 634 runs in T20Is at 33.36 (SR: 198.12).

Batting challenges Despite slowing down, Samson puts in a shift Sanju Samson, who had a slow start with just 13 runs off 14 balls, got his innings going with a six and a four off Madhya-Pradesh-born wristspinner Samay Shrivatsava. He also hit Zikria Islam for a straight six in the 10th over before slowing down again. Samson came to bat in at number three and joined hands with Abhishek when India were 6/1. Thereafter, the two added 66 runs. A 45-run stand between Samson and Axar Patel (4th wicket) and 41-run stand alongside Tilak Varma (6th wicket) helped India.

Information Cameos from Axar and Varma Apart from Abhishek and Samson, the likes of Axar Patel and Tilak Varma impressed with cameos. Axar scored a 13-ball 26 after coming to bat at number 5. Varma, who was sent in at number 7, scored 29 runs from 18 balls.

Samson Samson completes 50 sixes in T20Is Samson ended up scoring a neat 56-run knock from 45 balls. He slammed three fours and three sixes. He struck at 124.44. With his first maximum, Samson completed 50 sixes in T20I cricket. As per ESPNcricinfo, Samson became the 10th Indian batter to enter the 50-six club in the format. Samson currently owns 917 runs at a strike rate of over 150. His tally includes three tons and three half-centuries. He owns 52 sixes.

Do you know? 49th fifty for Samson in T20s Overall, Samson owns more than 350 sixes (353) and 638 fours in T20 cricket. He has raced to 7,685 runs from 307 matches (292 innings). This was his 49th fifty in T20s (100s: 6).

Faisal Shah Faisal makes history for Oman Oman fast bowler Shah Faisal has made history. The left-arm speedster became the first bowler from an Associate nation to bowl a maiden over in a T20I powerplay against India. Faisal's historic achievement came in the second over of the match. It included the wicket of Shubman Gill. He clocked 2/23 from his 4 overs (1 maiden). His economy rate was 5.80. He has now got to 5 wickets from three T20I matches.

Chase Oman fall short Oman openers Jatinder Singh and Aamir Kaleem added 56 runs. It was more of a safe approach. After Singh departed for 32, Kaleem and Hammad Mirza took over. The two then tried to up the tempo in the middle overs and got some useful boundaries along the way. Kaleem finally perished for a 46-ball 64 with Oman getting reduced to 149/2. The two added 93 runs for the 2nd wicket. Hammad then got to his fifty in the 19th over.

Unique stats Unique records made in the match As per Cricbuzz, Oman registered their highest partnership (93 runs) against a Full Member nation. Meanwhile, this is also the most India have conceded against an Associate team. Kaleem at the age of 43y and 303d is now the oldest batter to score 50-plus against a Full Member nation.

Record A massive record for Kaleem in Men's T20 Asia Cup Kaleem has become the oldest player to score a 50-plus score in Men's T20 Asia Cup. Oldest players to score 50-plus in Men's T20 Asia Cup: 43y 303d - Aamir Kaleem (50*) vs IND, Abu Dhabi, 2025* 40y 260d - Mohammad Nabi (60) vs SL, Abu Dhabi, 2025 39y 142d - T Dilshan (75*) vs PAK, Mirpur, 2016

Do you know? Pandya equals Chahal in terms of T20I wickets for India Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya finished with 1/26 from his 4 overs. He has now got to 96 T20I wickets from 117 matches. He is the joint 2nd-highest wicket-taker for India in T20Is alongside Yuzvendra Chahal.

Arshdeep Arshdeep Singh becomes first Indian bowler with 100 T20I wickets Arshdeep Singh, who is his team's highest wicket-taker, has become the first Indian with 100 T20I wickets. He achieved the mark with his first wicket of the match. Arshdeep got his wicket in the match's final over. He ended with figures worth 1/37 from his 4 overs. Playing his 64th match, Arshdeep has completed 100 T20I wickets. He averages around 18.49. The left-arm pacer has bagged 2 four-fers to date.

Duo 2nd T20I fifty each for Oman's two half-centurions Kaleem's 46-ball 64 had 7 fours and 2 sixes. In 47 matches (39 innings), he has raced to 659 runs at 19.96. This was his 2nd fifty in T20Is. Hammad Mirza scored 51 runs from 33 balls, hitting five fours and 2 sixes. In 14 matches, he has 249 runs at 19.15. This was his 2nd T20I fifty.