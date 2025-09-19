Asia Cup: Oman pacer Shah Faisal scripts history against India
What's the story
Oman fast bowler Shah Faisal has made history in the ongoing Men's T20 Asia Cup 2025. In his team's last league stage match against India at Abu Dhabi's Sheikh Zayed Stadium, he achieved a major milestone. The left-arm speedster became the first bowler from an Associate nation to bowl a maiden over in a T20I powerplay against India. Here's more.
Historic wicket
Faisal's inswinging delivery cleans up Gill in maiden over
Faisal's historic achievement came in the second over of the match. He started by bowling two dot balls to Shubman Gill before delivering a brilliant inswinging delivery that cleaned up tje Indian vice-captain. The ball pitched fuller, swung into the batter after seaming off the pitch to find its way through the gap between bat and pad, hitting the off-stump. Thereafter, Sanju Samson came in and played three dot balls.
Information
Faisal impresses for Oman
Faisal was the pick of the Oman bowlers against India, who managed 188/8. He clocked 2/23 from his 4 overs (1 maiden). His economy rate was 5.80. He has now got to 5 wickets from three T20I matches.
Twitter Post
Watch, Gill gets a jaffa!
