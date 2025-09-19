Asia Cup: Oman pacer Shah Faisal scripts history against India

Historic wicket

Faisal's inswinging delivery cleans up Gill in maiden over

Faisal's historic achievement came in the second over of the match. He started by bowling two dot balls to Shubman Gill before delivering a brilliant inswinging delivery that cleaned up tje Indian vice-captain. The ball pitched fuller, swung into the batter after seaming off the pitch to find its way through the gap between bat and pad, hitting the off-stump. Thereafter, Sanju Samson came in and played three dot balls.