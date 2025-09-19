Dunith Wellalage to rejoin Sri Lanka's Asia Cup squad: Details

Sri Lankan all-rounder Dunith Wellalage is set to rejoin his team's Asia Cup squad on Saturday morning. He had returned home after the death of his father, Suranga Wellalage, on Thursday. Sri Lanka Cricket confirmed that Wellalage will be available for selection in their first Super Four match against Bangladesh in Dubai on Saturday. Here are further details.

Personal loss Wellalage learned about his father's death after match Suranga Wellalage died on September 18, the same day his son played a Group B match against Afghanistan in Abu Dhabi. The 22-year-old cricketer only learned of his father's death after Sri Lanka's six-wicket victory over Afghanistan. He immediately left for home after the match, which was his fifth T20I and first in this tournament.

Support system Team manager accompanied him Wellalage was accompanied by team manager Mahinda Halangode on his journey back to the UAE. The Sri Lanka Cricket board had earlier confirmed that Wellalage would rejoin the team after paying his last respects to his late father. "Dunith Wellalage, who returned home to pay his last respects to his late father, will rejoin the team tomorrow morning," Sri Lanka Cricket said in a statement.

Career highlights A look at his career stats Wellalage has played one Test, 31 ODIs, and five T20Is in his career. He has taken a total of 46 wickets and scored 427 runs across formats. His best ODI figures were an impressive 5/27 against India. He also took another five-wicket haul against India during the ODI Asia Cup in September 2023, where he was the joint second-highest wicket-taker with 10 dismissals at an average of 17.90.