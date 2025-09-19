India's Sanju Samson gets to 50 T20I sixes: Key stats

Star Indian batter Sanju Samson has completed 50 sixes in T20I cricket. The 30-year-old reached the landmark in India's 2025 T20 Asia Cup encounter against Oman in Abu Dhabi. As per ESPNcricinfo, Samson became the 10th Indian batter to enter the 50-six club in the format. He attained the feat with his first maximum of the match. Here are the key stats.

Knock A pivotal knock from Samson Samson came to bat in at number three and joined hands with Abhishek Sharma when India were 6/1. Thereafter, the two added 66 runs before India lost a few wickets. A 45-run stand between Samson and Axar Patel (4th wicket) and 41-run stand alongside Tilak Varma (6th wicket) helped India. Samson finally perished with India being 171/6. Shah Faisal dismissed the batter.

Information Samson scores a neat 56 Samson ended up scoring a neat 56-run knock from 45 balls. He slammed three fours and three sixes. He struck at 124.44. Notably, he didn't get to bat in India's previous two matches in Group B at the ongoing Asia Cup 2025.

Elite club Samson joins these names As mentioned, the first maximum from Samson's blade in the Oman match propelled him to 50 T20I sixes. He unlocked the achievement in his 45th T20I (39 innings). In terms of T20I sixes for India, Samson is behind Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya, Yuvraj Singh, Suresh Raina, MS Dhoni, and Shikhar Dhawan.

Information A look at his T20I stats Samson, who made his T20I debut for India in 2015, also has over 70 fours in the format (74). He currently owns 917 runs at a strike rate of over 150. His tally includes three tons and three half-centuries. He owns 52 sixes.